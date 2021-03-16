Lista de candidatos a los premios Oscar 2021

Ya se han definido las películas que competirán por las diferentes categorías del Oscar 2021, que se entregan el próximo mes de abril.
Los Oscar 2021, que serán transmitidos el próximo 25 de abril desde múltiples ubicaciones, incluido el Dolby Theatre en Los Ángeles, donde se lleva a cabo el espectáculo desde 2001, son los siguientes:
- Mejor película: “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.
- Mejor director: Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”, David Fincher, “Mank”, Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”, Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”, Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”.
- Mejor actriz protagónica: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”, Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces Of A Woman”, Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”, Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”.
- Mejor actor protagónico: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”, Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”, Gary Oldman, “Mank”, Steven Yeun, “Minari”.
- Mejor actor de reparto: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas And The Black Messiah”, Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”, Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night In Miami”, Paul Raci, “Sound Of Metal”, Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas And The Black Messiah”.
- Mejor actriz de reparto: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”, Olivia Colman, “The Father”, Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”, Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”.
- Mejor fotografía: “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Mank”, “News of the World”, “Nomadland”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.
- Mejor película internacional: “Another Round” (Dinamarca), “Better Days” (Hong Kong), “Collective” (Rumania), “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez), “¿Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia).
- Película de animación: “Onward”, “Over the Moon”, “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Armageddon”, “Soul Wolfwalkers”.
- Diseño de vestuario: “Emma”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Mulan”, “Pinocchio”.
- Mejor documental: “Collective”, “Crip Camp”, “The mole agent”, “My octopus teacher”, “Time”.
- Mejor cortometraje documental: “Colette”, “A concerto is a conversation”, “Do not split”, “Hunger Ward”, “A love song for Latasha”.
- Maquillaje y peinado: “Emma”, “Hillbilly Elegy”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Pinocchio”.
- Mejor canción original: Husavik, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”, Fight For You, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, lo Sì (Seen), “The Life Ahead”, Speak Now, “One Night in Miami”, Hear My Voice, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.
- Diseño de producción: The Father, Ma Rainey’s black bottom, Mank, News of the world, Tenet.
- Mejor edición: The Father, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7.
- Mejor guión original: “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas y Kenny Lucas), “Minari” (Lee Isaac Chung), “Promising Young Woman” (Emerald Fennell), “Sound of metal” (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder y Darius Marder), “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Aaron Sorkin).
- Mejor guión adaptado: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja y Dan Swimer), “The Father” (Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller), “Nomadland” (Chloé Zhao), “One Night in Miami” (Kemp Powers), “The White Tiger” (Ramin Bahrani).
- Mejores efectos especiales: Love and Monsters, The Midnight Sky, Mulan, The One and Only Ivan, Tenet.
- Mejor película corta de animación: “Burrow”, “Genius Loci”, “If Anything Happens I Love You”, “Opera”, “Yes People”.
- Mejor película corta de acción real: “Feeling Through”, “The Letter Room”, “The Present”, “Two Distant Strangers”, “White Eye”.
- Mejor banda sonora: “Da 5 Bloods”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “News of the World”.