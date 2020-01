Danny McBride es el elegido por Kanye West para interpretarlo

View this post on Instagram

There are strange casting decisions, and then there's this bombshell: Righteous Gemstones star Danny McBride–who portrayed the washed-up, mulleted, egomaniacal Major League Baseball pitcher Kenny Powers in Eastbound & Down–claims in an interview with The Guardian that Kanye West asked him to play the rapper "in a movie of his life." Speaking further about this potential casting coup, the Caucasian actor says, "That was a pretty stunning phone call to get. I don't know why he wanted me to do it. Maybe that sense of ego I'm able to portray? I have no clue."