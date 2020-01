El seriado ‘Punky Brewster’ regresará con parte del elenco original

View this post on Instagram

PUNKY POWER! The secret is out. Thank you to my @ucp & @peacocktv family, our incredible, writers, producers, crew, my cast/family and my babies and everyday life family and friends, the angels who give me the gift to fly on their wings, the light, and all that those that were such a part of the Punky magic then and now. I want to honor your memory. To every person that has helped me get to this moment I am forever thankful. I love you. To the Punky fans who are like family I will try my very best to make you proud. I am deeply humbled. #PUNKYPOWER FOREVER! 🌈❤️🌈❤️