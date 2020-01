La Reina Elizabeth II no se preocupa por las calorías que consume

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Queen visited the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) village to celebrate the charity's centenary year. The charity supports Armed Forces personnel and veterans, and their families, as well as people who have been long-term unemployed. During the visit in Kent Her Majesty opened the new Appleton Lodge care facility and visited the Centenary Village housing project. The lodge provides care for residents as well as local people in the area. She also met RBLI Village's eldest resident, 99-year old WWII veteran John Riggs, and his family. Finally, The Queen visited the RBLI Centenary Village, to see the completed first phase of the development, which includes specially-adapted apartments for wounded former military personnel. And she buried a time capsule which included a personal message congratulating the charity on their Centenary.