Lista completa de nominados al Oscar 2020

La película ‘Joker’ lidera las nominaciones para la 92a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, con un total de 11.

El éxito de taquilla, que se centra en la historia de origen del villano de DC Comics, obtuvo nominaciones el martes (13 de enero de 19) para categorías que incluyen Mejor película, Mejor actor para Joaquin Phoenix, Mejor director para Todd Phillips y Mejor guión adaptado, además de una serie de categorías técnicas como Mejor fotografía.

The Irishman, 1917, y Once Upon a Time in Hollywood siguen cada uno con 10 nominaciones cada uno, y se enfrentarán contra Ford v Ferrari / Le Mans ’66, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story y Parasite por Mejor Película.

Leonardo DiCaprio obtuvo una nominación al Mejor Actor por su actuación en Once Upon a Time en Hollywood, con el coprotagonista Brad Pitt reconocido en la lista de Mejor Actor de Reparto y el director Quentin Tarantino es honrado con un guiño al Mejor Director.

Las estrellas irlandesas Al Pacino y Joe Pesci obtuvieron una nominación al Mejor Actor de Reparto, y Martin Scorsese también apareció en la categoría de Mejor Director.

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Woman), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Renee Zellweger (Judy) conforman la categoría de Mejor Actriz.

La 92a edición de los Premios de la Academia tendrá lugar el 9 de febrero (2020) en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

La lista completa de nominados es la siguiente:

Mejor Película:

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Mejor Director:

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Todd Phillips – Joker

Mejor Actriz:

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Mejor Actor:

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Actriz de Reparto

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Actor de Reparto:

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Guion:

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Mejor Guión Original:

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Mejor Película internacional:

Corpus Christi

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Honeyland

Mejor Documental:

American Factory

The Cave

For Sama

Honeyland

The Edge of Democracy

Mejor Animación:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Klaus

Toy Story 4

Mejor Cinematografía:

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Mejor Edición:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Mejor Producción:

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Vestuario:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Maquillaje:

Bombshell

Joker

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Judy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Score:

1917 – Thomas Newman

Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Musica Original:

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Stand Up – Harriet

Edición de Sonido:

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mezcla de Sonido:

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Efectos Visuales:

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Corto Animado:

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Documental Corto:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Mejor Cortometraje:

Saria

A Sister

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window