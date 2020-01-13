Lista completa de nominados al Oscar 2020

‘Joker’ lidera las nominaciones para la 92a edición anual, con un total de 11 nominaciones.
La película ‘Joker’ lidera las nominaciones para la 92a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, con un total de 11.
El éxito de taquilla, que se centra en la historia de origen del villano de DC Comics, obtuvo nominaciones el martes (13 de enero de 19) para categorías que incluyen Mejor película, Mejor actor para Joaquin Phoenix, Mejor director para Todd Phillips y Mejor guión adaptado, además de una serie de categorías técnicas como Mejor fotografía.
The Irishman, 1917, y Once Upon a Time in Hollywood siguen cada uno con 10 nominaciones cada uno, y se enfrentarán contra Ford v Ferrari / Le Mans ’66, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story y Parasite por Mejor Película.
Leonardo DiCaprio obtuvo una nominación al Mejor Actor por su actuación en Once Upon a Time en Hollywood, con el coprotagonista Brad Pitt reconocido en la lista de Mejor Actor de Reparto y el director Quentin Tarantino es honrado con un guiño al Mejor Director.
Las estrellas irlandesas Al Pacino y Joe Pesci obtuvieron una nominación al Mejor Actor de Reparto, y Martin Scorsese también apareció en la categoría de Mejor Director.
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Woman), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Renee Zellweger (Judy) conforman la categoría de Mejor Actriz.
La 92a edición de los Premios de la Academia tendrá lugar el 9 de febrero (2020) en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
La lista completa de nominados es la siguiente:
Mejor Película:
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Mejor Director:
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Todd Phillips – Joker
Mejor Actriz:
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Mejor Actor:
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Actriz de Reparto
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Actor de Reparto:
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor Guion:
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Mejor Guión Original:
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Mejor Película internacional:
Corpus Christi
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Honeyland
Mejor Documental:
American Factory
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
The Edge of Democracy
Mejor Animación:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Klaus
Toy Story 4
Mejor Cinematografía:
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Mejor Edición:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Mejor Producción:
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Vestuario:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor Maquillaje:
Bombshell
Joker
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Judy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Original Score:
1917 – Thomas Newman
Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Musica Original:
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Stand Up – Harriet
Edición de Sonido:
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mezcla de Sonido:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Efectos Visuales:
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Corto Animado:
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Documental Corto:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Mejor Cortometraje:
Saria
A Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window