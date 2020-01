Michelle Williams trató de ocultar su vientre de embarazo

View this post on Instagram

I am so proud of Michelle, first she won this deserved award for such a stunning portrayal of broadway dancer and actress #gwenverdon 💃🎶 and this speech, thank you Michelle for being a true LEGEND, THANK YOU FOR BEING A STRONG, POWERFUL ADVOCATE FOR THE WOMEN'S RIGHTS 🙌👏💪 Please no hate in the comments, i'm not michelle, this is a fan account #michellewilliams #womensrights #womenstrength #goldenglobes2020 @goldenglobes