Viuda de Chester Bennington se vuelve a casar ahora con un bombero

With joy and love I want to set something straight. ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend. We celebrated with all of our family and friends on the beautiful island of O’ahu. The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways. My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DAYE. Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else. To all of the tabloids who printed a false story, inciting anger to me and my husband, who has upset lots of fans, and to create anger and pain, I ask you FOR WHAT?? To make money off of a false headline should be criminal. SHAME ON YOU @TMZ and any other that has repeated the story.Please Repost.