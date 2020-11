Dua Lipa se puso “histérica” con sus seis nominaciones

Dua Lipa reacts to her 6 #GRAMMYs nominations:



“WHAT IS THIS LIFE!!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! 6!!!!! MY HEART IS RACING AND IM IN TOTAL SHOCK! IM BEAMING AND FIZZING!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE LOVE AND THE SUPPORT!

I HAVE TO LIE DOWN FOR A SEC 2 TAKE THIS ALL IN!!!!” pic.twitter.com/s2054bRb3D