Lista completa de ganadores de los GRAMMY 2020

La 62a Entrega Anual de los Premios Grammy se entregó este domingo en Los Ángeles.

Es la noche más grande de la música, pero los Premios Grammy de este año tomaron un tono triste cuando las estrellas y los fanáticos rindieron homenaje a la leyenda del baloncesto Kobe Bryant.

La leyenda de Los Angeles Lakers murió en un accidente de helicóptero el domingo por la mañana. Los Grammys se llevan a cabo en el Staples Center, donde los Lakers juegan sus partidos en casa.

La Academia de Grabación también honró al rapero asesinado Nipsey Hussle, quien ganó póstumamente el Grammy por su mejor actuación de rap. DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill y otros rendirán homenaje.

El año pasado, la ex primera dama Michelle Obama fue una invitada sorpresa en los Grammys. Este año, ganó el premio al mejor álbum de palabras habladas por la versión de audio de sus memorias, “Becoming”.

A continuación la lista completa de ganadores:

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish — Ganador "Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver "7 Rings" — Ariana Grande "Hard Place" — H.E.R. "Talk" — Khalid "Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo "Sunflower" — Post Malone and Swae Lee

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish — Ganador "I, I" — Bon Iver "Norman F***ing Rockwell!" — Lana Del Rey "Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande "I Used to Know Her" — H.E.R. "7" — Lil Nas X "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" — Lizzo "Father of the Bride" — Vampire Weekend

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

Billie Eilish — Ganador Black Pumas Lil Nas X Lizzo Maggie Rogers Rosalía Tank and the Bangas Yola

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Higher" — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — Ganador "Drip Too Hard" — Lil Baby and Gunna "Panini" — Lil Nas X "Ballin" — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch "The London" — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — Ganador "Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga) "Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) "Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.) "Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift) "Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey) "Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi) "Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

"Igor" — Tyler, The Creator — Ganador "Revenge of the Dreamers III" — Dreamville "Championships" — Meek Mill "I Am > I Was" — 21 Savage "The Lost Boy" — YBN Cordae

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA

"Sticks & Stones" — Dave Chappelle — Ganador "Quality Time" — Jim Gaffigan "Relatable" — Ellen DeGeneres "Right Now" — Aziz Ansari "Son Of Patricia" — Trevor Noah

MEJOR DUO COUNTRY

"Speechless" — Dan + Shay — Ganador "Brand New Man" — Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" — Brothers Osborne "The Daughters" — Little Big Town "Common" — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

MEJOR SOLISTA POP

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo — Ganador "Spirit" — Beyoncé "Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish "7 Rings" — Ariana Grande "You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - "A Star Is Born"

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hildur Guðnadóttir - "Chernobyl"

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lady Gaga - "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)"

Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell - "Chris Cornell," Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura and Joe Spix, art directors

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Various Artists - "Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary," Masaki Koike, art director

Best Album Notes

Steve Greenberg - "Stax '68: A Memphis Story"

Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger - "Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection"

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Rob Kinelski and Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer

Best Remixed Recording

Madonna - "I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)"

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor - "Lux"

Best Music Video

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Official Movie)"

Best Music Film

Beyoncé - "Homecoming"

Best New Age Album

Peter Kater - "Wings"

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland - "Tall Fiddler"

Best Traditional Blues Album

Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men - "Tall, Dark & Handsome"

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin - "Patty Griffin"

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky - "Good Time"

Best Reggae Album

Koffee - "Rapture"

Best Children’s Music Album

Jon Samson - "Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype"

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Michelle Obama - "Becoming"

Best Dance Recording

The Chemical Brothers - "Got to Keep On

Best Dance/Electronic Album

The Chemical Brothers - "No Geography"

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Rodrigo y Gabriela - "Mettavolution"

Best Instrumental Composition

John Williams - "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite"

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Jacob Collier - "Moon River"

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest - "All Night Long"

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Randy Brecker - "Sozinho"

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Esperanza Spalding - "12 Little Spells"

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau - "Finding Gabriel"

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Brian Lynch Big Band - "The Omni-american Book Club"

Best Latin Jazz Album

Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band - "Antidote"

Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson - "Ride Me Back Home"

Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"

Best Country Album

Tanya Tucker - "While I'm Livin'"

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin - "Love Theory"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton - "God Only Knows," Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin - "Long Live Love"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

for KING & COUNTRY - "Burn the Ships"

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gloria Gaynor - "Testimony"

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz - "#ELDISCO"

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Rosalía - "El Mal Querer"

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Mariachi Los Camperos - "De Ayer Para Siempre"

Best Tropical Latin Album – Tie

Marc Anthony - "Opus" | Aymée Nuviola - "A Journey Through Cuban Music"

Best Rap Performance

Nipsey Hussle - "Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]"

Best Rap Song

21 Savage - "A Lot [ft. J. Cole]," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Kronos Quartet - "Riley: Sun Rings," Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance

Los Angeles Philharmonic - "Norman: Sustain"

Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus - "Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox"

Best Choral Performance

Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir - "Duruflé: Complete Choral Works"

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Attacca Quartet - "Shaw: Orange"

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Nicola Benedetti - "Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite"

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Joyce Didonato - "Songplay"

Best Classical Compendium

Nadia Shpachenko - "The Poetry of Places"

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Jennifer Higdon, composer - "Higdon: Harp Concerto"

Best Musical Theater Album

"Hadestown"

Best Rock Performance

Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"

Best Metal Performance

Tool - "7empest"

Best Rock Song

Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"

Best Rock Album

Cage the Elephant - "Social Cues"

Best Alternative Music Album

Vampire Weekend - "Father of the Bride"

Best R&B Performance

Anderson .Paak - "Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lizzo - "Jerome"

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton - "Say So [ft. JoJo]"

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"

Best R&B Album

Anderson .Paak - "Ventura"

Best World Music Album

Angelique Kidjo - "Celia"

Best American Roots Performance

Sara Bareilles - "Saint Honesty"

Best American Roots Song

I'm With Her - "Call My Name," Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters

Best Americana Album

Keb' Mo' - "Oklahoma"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - "Look Now"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical