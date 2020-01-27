Lista completa de ganadores de los GRAMMY 2020

La 62a Entrega Anual de los Premios Grammy se entregó este domingo en Los Ángeles.
Es la noche más grande de la música, pero los Premios Grammy de este año tomaron un tono triste cuando las estrellas y los fanáticos rindieron homenaje a la leyenda del baloncesto Kobe Bryant.
La leyenda de Los Angeles Lakers murió en un accidente de helicóptero el domingo por la mañana. Los Grammys se llevan a cabo en el Staples Center, donde los Lakers juegan sus partidos en casa.
La Academia de Grabación también honró al rapero asesinado Nipsey Hussle, quien ganó póstumamente el Grammy por su mejor actuación de rap. DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill y otros rendirán homenaje.
El año pasado, la ex primera dama Michelle Obama fue una invitada sorpresa en los Grammys. Este año, ganó el premio al mejor álbum de palabras habladas por la versión de audio de sus memorias, “Becoming”.
A continuación la lista completa de ganadores:
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish — Ganador
"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver
"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
"Hard Place" — H.E.R.
"Talk" — Khalid
"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
"Sunflower" — Post Malone and Swae Lee
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish — Ganador
"I, I" — Bon Iver
"Norman F***ing Rockwell!" — Lana Del Rey
"Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande
"I Used to Know Her" — H.E.R.
"7" — Lil Nas X
"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" — Lizzo
"Father of the Bride" — Vampire Weekend
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
Billie Eilish — Ganador
Black Pumas
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Higher" — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — Ganador
"Drip Too Hard" — Lil Baby and Gunna
"Panini" — Lil Nas X
"Ballin" — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London" — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — Ganador
"Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
"Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
"Igor" — Tyler, The Creator — Ganador
"Revenge of the Dreamers III" — Dreamville
"Championships" — Meek Mill
"I Am > I Was" — 21 Savage
"The Lost Boy" — YBN Cordae
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA
"Sticks & Stones" — Dave Chappelle — Ganador
"Quality Time" — Jim Gaffigan
"Relatable" — Ellen DeGeneres
"Right Now" — Aziz Ansari
"Son Of Patricia" — Trevor Noah
MEJOR DUO COUNTRY
"Speechless" — Dan + Shay — Ganador
"Brand New Man" — Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" — Brothers Osborne
"The Daughters" — Little Big Town
"Common" — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
MEJOR SOLISTA POP
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo — Ganador
"Spirit" — Beyoncé
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
"You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - "A Star Is Born"
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir - "Chernobyl"
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga - "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)"
Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell - "Chris Cornell," Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura and Joe Spix, art directors
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Various Artists - "Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary," Masaki Koike, art director
Best Album Notes
Steve Greenberg - "Stax '68: A Memphis Story"
Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger - "Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection"
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Rob Kinelski and Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
Best Remixed Recording
Madonna - "I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)"
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor - "Lux"
Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Official Movie)"
Best Music Film
Beyoncé - "Homecoming"
Best New Age Album
Peter Kater - "Wings"
Best Bluegrass Album
Michael Cleveland - "Tall Fiddler"
Best Traditional Blues Album
Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men - "Tall, Dark & Handsome"
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"
Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin - "Patty Griffin"
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Ranky Tanky - "Good Time"
Best Reggae Album
Koffee - "Rapture"
Best Children’s Music Album
Jon Samson - "Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype"
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Michelle Obama - "Becoming"
Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers - "Got to Keep On
Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers - "No Geography"
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Rodrigo y Gabriela - "Mettavolution"
Best Instrumental Composition
John Williams - "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite"
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Jacob Collier - "Moon River"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest - "All Night Long"
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Randy Brecker - "Sozinho"
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Esperanza Spalding - "12 Little Spells"
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau - "Finding Gabriel"
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Brian Lynch Big Band - "The Omni-american Book Club"
Best Latin Jazz Album
Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band - "Antidote"
Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson - "Ride Me Back Home"
Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"
Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker - "While I'm Livin'"
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin - "Love Theory"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton - "God Only Knows," Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin - "Long Live Love"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
for KING & COUNTRY - "Burn the Ships"
Best Roots Gospel Album
Gloria Gaynor - "Testimony"
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz - "#ELDISCO"
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Rosalía - "El Mal Querer"
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Mariachi Los Camperos - "De Ayer Para Siempre"
Best Tropical Latin Album – Tie
Marc Anthony - "Opus" | Aymée Nuviola - "A Journey Through Cuban Music"
Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle - "Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]"
Best Rap Song
21 Savage - "A Lot [ft. J. Cole]," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Kronos Quartet - "Riley: Sun Rings," Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
Los Angeles Philharmonic - "Norman: Sustain"
Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus - "Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox"
Best Choral Performance
Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir - "Duruflé: Complete Choral Works"
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Attacca Quartet - "Shaw: Orange"
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Nicola Benedetti - "Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite"
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Joyce Didonato - "Songplay"
Best Classical Compendium
Nadia Shpachenko - "The Poetry of Places"
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Jennifer Higdon, composer - "Higdon: Harp Concerto"
Best Musical Theater Album
"Hadestown"
Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"
Best Metal Performance
Tool - "7empest"
Best Rock Song
Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"
Best Rock Album
Cage the Elephant - "Social Cues"
Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend - "Father of the Bride"
Best R&B Performance
Anderson .Paak - "Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]"
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lizzo - "Jerome"
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton - "Say So [ft. JoJo]"
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"
Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak - "Ventura"
Best World Music Album
Angelique Kidjo - "Celia"
Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles - "Saint Honesty"
Best American Roots Song
I'm With Her - "Call My Name," Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters
Best Americana Album
Keb' Mo' - "Oklahoma"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]"
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - "Look Now"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Finneas